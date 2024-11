Tufton-backed Stainless Tankers is selling two of its veteran vessels as earnings soar.

The Oslo-listed owner of nine chemical carriers said net profit in the third quarter was $4.7m, against $1.9m a year ago.

Revenue grew to $18.2m from $11.7m year on year.

“We remain positive and expect earnings and dividends to remain stable in coming quarters,” the owner added.