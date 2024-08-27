Stamford Shipping says brokers jumped the gun in reporting that it has sold a product tanker acquired during the Xihe Holdings fleet sell-off several years back.

The Singapore-based company said reports suggesting that the 109,000-dwt LR2 Osgood (built 2008) was sold for around $40m to a Middle Eastern buyer are incorrect, as no deal has been concluded.

“There is interest in the vessel from the wider market, but the bottom line is that she has not been sold,” Stamford said in an email to TradeWinds.