Vista Shipping, a joint venture between Hafnia and CSSC Shipping Hong Kong, has secured an $89.6m sustainability-linked loan (SLL) to finance its first pair of LNG-dual fuelled vessels.

Standard Chartered acted as the facility coordinator, sole sustainability coordinator, mandated lead arranger and facility and security agent for the transaction.

The SLL arrangement is said to introduce “ambitious targets” on annual efficiency ratio and sulphur oxide emissions over a 10-year period.