Tanker owners will have to wait a little longer to start shipping Ugandan crude from the new Tilenga fields at Lake Albert.

The TotalEnergies and China National Offshore Oil Corp development is now expected to export oil in 2026, against an earlier estimate of next year.

Consultancy Kpler said the pumping of crude from the 230,000 barrel per day project has been held up by “sustained pressure on international banks over its export pipeline as environmental criticism prevented further investment”.