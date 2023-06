Swedish shipowner Stena AB has been busy in financial markets, extending debt maturities and boosting cash firepower.

The private tanker, LNG carrier and ferry group revealed in its first-quarter report that it sold a new bond issue in February worth €325m ($348m).

The idea was to stretch its repayment profile and refinance an outstanding $350m secured bond due in March 2024.

In March, Stena added €93m to its revolving credit facility, to reach €700m.