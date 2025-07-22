Stena Bulk adds to suezmax tanker fleet in deal with Greek owner

Stena Bulk has beefed up its suezmax fleet as it nears reflagging five vessels in its native Sweden.

The owner confirmed it had taken the 157,800-dwt Almi Explorer and Almi Odyssey (both built 2013) at $26,000 per day plus profit sharing for two years, plus a pair of one-year extensions.

Both ships are controlled by Greece’s Almi Tankers, flagged in Liberia and built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, now Hanwha Ocean.

Almi Tankers has been approached for comment.

The two ships join the 157,500-dwt Almi Navigator (built 2013) in Stena Bulk’s fleet.

The charters bring the company’s suezmax fleet to 20, including the five it is working to reflag in Sweden, to support the company’s shipping industry and national security.

The company said earlier this month that it was “in the final stage” of placing the 159,000-dwt Stena Sunshine (built 2013) under the Swedish flag.

The move is expected to be finalised at the end of July.

It has not named the other four ships, but the 159,000-dwt Stena Superior, Stena Suede (both built 2011), Stena Sunrise (both built 2013) and Stena Surprise (built 2012) fit the criteria laid out in the initial April announcement.

For Almi Tankers, the base rate is below current levels.

Clarksons said an eco-designed suezmax on a one-year charter would earn $34,500 per day and $38,500 per day on a three-year deal.

Danish broker MB Shipbrokers’ guide was even higher, at $35,000 per day for a one-year charter and $33,000 per day on a three-year charter.