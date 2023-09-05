Swedish shipping group Stena AB has logged lower profit for the second quarter as interest expenses jumped.
The private tanker, LNG carrier and ferry company’s net earnings to 30 June were SEK 386m ($34.8m)
Deputy chief executive Annika Hult says Swedish group is in a strong position in terms of finances
