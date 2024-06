Stena Bulk and Angolan oil company Sonangol have confirmed their second new pool partner in recent weeks.

The joint venture Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool said German owner Hammonia Reederei had contributed its only million-barrel ship, the 156,000-dwt Aura M (built 2020).

“The addition of this vessel further enhances the well-established Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool, which currently operates 20 high-quality, fuel-efficient suezmax tankers,” a statement added.