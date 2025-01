A Stena tanker has carried out the first refuelling of a French naval vessel at sea by a US-chartered ship.

Naval News reported that the 62,000-dwt Stena Polaris (built 2010) performed the consolidated cargo operation (CONSOL) with the French tanker Jacques Chevallier in the Indian Ocean on Christmas Eve.

The Swedish tanker is chartered to Crowley Maritime in the US for work with US Military Sealift Command (MSC).