A Norwegian tanker crew was taken completely by surprise as their ship grounded on an unknown shoal in the River Elbe in Germany.

The incident involving the 16,600-dwt Sten Arnold (built 2008), owned by Stenersen, took place on 21 August, 2022, a report by the German Federal Bureau of Maritime Casualty Investigation (BSU) revealed.

The ship was en route from Amsterdam to Hamburg with a cargo of 13,925 tonnes of petrol when it encountered a “critical navigational incident,” BSU said.