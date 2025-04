Stolt-Nielsen has completed its buyout of Avenir LNG shareholders.

The world’s largest chemical tanker owner said on Wednesday it had completed the compulsory offer to buy up the remaining shares in the small-scale LNG bunkering and storage player it once ran as a joint venture.

“Avenir LNG is now fully owned by Stolt-Nielsen Gas,” the company said in a stock exchange filing, referring to one of its subsidiaries.