Stolt Tankers has beefed up its Asian chemical tanker pool with the addition of Japanese tonnage.

The Stolt-Nielsen company said it had added a vessel from Japan’s SU Navigation to the Stolt NYK Asia Pacific Services (SNAPS) operation it runs in cooperation with NYK Line and ENEOS Ocean.

“This agreement demonstrates our strategy of pursuing asset-light fleet growth with trusted partners, enhancing both operational efficiency and profitability,” the shipowner said.