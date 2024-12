Stolt Tankers is set to use renewable biofuel on 30 of its ships from this month.

The company, part of Norway’s Stolt-Nielsen, said it will bunker all its Stolt-Nielsen Inland Tanker Service (SNITS) ships — more than 30 in total — with HVO20, a blend of 80% oil and 20% hydrotreated vegetable oil.

This is expected to reduce carbon emissions from the SNITS vessels by about 18% in December, compared to the ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) fuel that is traditionally used.