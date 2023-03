Stolt-Nielsen’s Stolt Tankers has bought what are now its youngest ships in a deal potentially worth upwards of $50m.

The Netherlands-based chemical tanker division of the Oslo-listed group said two modern 15,000-dwt stainless steel vessels built in 2018 and 2019 have been added for inter-Caribbean services.

The company will rename the ships Stolt Condor and Stolt Tucan but did not reveal their current identities.