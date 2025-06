Tankers are being redirected to the US with Brazilian crude as market patterns shift.

An import of Ostra oil into the US Gulf last week was the first for two years, according to consultancy Kpler.

The 107,500-dwt aframax Eagle Kinabalu (built 2011), owned by MISC’s AET Tankers, discharged about 500,000 barrels of this heavy sweet grade at Valero’s St Charles Refinery in Louisiana, a delivery verified by bill of lading data obtained by Kpler.