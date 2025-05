One of the 100 Russia-linked tankers blacklisted by the British government on Friday was targeted in a Houthi sea drone attack in the Red Sea last year because of its supposed UK affiliation.

Video released by the Houthi regime showed flames and black smoke belching from the 163,300-dwt Cordelia Moon (built 2013) after the drone punctured a ballast tank off the coast of Yemen on 1 October.