UK broker Braemar says disruption to tanker operations at the Black Sea CPC terminal could take a big slice out of suezmax earnings.

Loadings of Kazakh oil from the facility in the Russian port of Novorossiysk will likely face constraints over the next few weeks after the Caspian Pipeline Consortium said in a statement late on Monday it is suspending the operation of two single-point moorings (SPMs), following inspections by Russia.