Suezmax earnings in the Mediterranean have hit their highest level for over a year as more Kazakh oil was loaded in the Black Sea.

UK shipbroker Braemar quoted rates at $63,000 per day on Thursday, up from a low of $18,000 at the start of this year.

The Baltic Exchange assessed spot suezmax rates at an average worldwide of $52,000 per day on Thursday, slightly above VLCCs and up 21% in a week.