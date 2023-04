Aframax and suezmax rates are set to weaken further over the short term due to a glut of Russian exports already on the water.

French shipbroker BRS Group said these mid-sized crude ships have already shed more than $30,000 per day and $24,000 per day respectively from their late-March peaks.

The Baltic Exchange quoted suezmaxes as averaging $57,500 per day on Monday, down 16% in a week.