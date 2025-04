Suezmax and aframax rates have surged in recent weeks to year-to-date highs.

The Baltic Exchange’s suezmax time-charter equivalent assessment added $1,428 on Thursday, rising to $56,540 per day, while the aframax TCE assessment jumped $1,015 to $49,397 per day — both high marks for 2025.

“The midsize tanker segment has remained strong over the past several trading days, with notably strong activity out of the US Gulf market to Europe,” said Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta.