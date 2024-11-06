Greece’s Angelicoussis Group is not resting on its laurels after making a big entry into the niche market of shuttle tankers.

The giant shipowner ordered three new vessels in South Korea earlier this year, before agreeing to buy the 18-ship fleet of UK-based Altera Shuttle Tankers (AST) from Altera Infrastructure on Wednesday.

“Our long-term objective and plan is to continue to grow this company to become the premier owner and most profitable company in this segment over time,” the Greek company said in a presentation to investors.