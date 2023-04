Sweden’s Wisby Tankers is looking at new investments after rather reluctantly selling two MR vessels jointly owned with Stockholm-listed Rederi AB Gotland.

Its partner has confirmed the sale of the 49,600-dwt Wisby Atlantic and 49,700-dwt Wisby Pacific (both built 2017) for a combined $85m, in a deal first reported by TradeWinds.

Both companies had 50% shares in the Chinese-built tankers.

“It is a milestone for Gotland that we have now sold our last holdings in tankers.