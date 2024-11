New entrants and fresh investment are creating an increasingly fractured shipowning landscape in the tanker and bulker sectors, according to Greece’s Xclusiv Shipbrokers.

This is despite consolidation through mergers, acquisitions and fleet deals involving big hitters such as CMB.Tech, Bahri, Star Bulk Carriers and Taylor Maritime Investments.

The global shipping industry has experienced a remarkable resurgence since 2020, the Athens shop said.