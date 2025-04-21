Owners of tankers, bulkers and gas carriers should escape the worst effects of milder US port fees aimed at Chinese-built and owned ships.

The US trade representative last week exempted vessels calling at US terminals in ballast from the levies, as well as ensuring Chinese shipowners pay more than owners of Chinese tonnage.

“We believe the framework (if implemented as suggested) will have a limited impact on tankers, bulkers and LPG, as the fees mainly target Chinese operators and Chinese vessels bringing imports to the US,” Fearnley Securities analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Nils Thommesen said.