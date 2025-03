Secondhand tanker buyers appear to be waiting for prices to come down further before spending.

Clarksons data shows that so far in 2025, tanker sale-and-purchase deals are keeping pace with last year, despite some declines in prices, while Fearnleys describes a “bloated” market with still-too-high prices.

“No real rhyme or rhythm to the activity in the tanker sector this week,” Fearnleys said on Friday, reporting a hodgepodge of deals with “owners’ ideas still on the high side”.