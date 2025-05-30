Three crew members are still being held in Finland following Christmas Day cable damage allegedly caused by the tanker Eagle S.

The seafarers are suspected of causing the damage as the investigation nears its conclusion, according to Risto Lohi, chief inspector at the National Bureau of Investigation, who was quoted by the Helsinki Times.

The 74,000-dwt Eagle S (built 2006) is said to have dragged its anchor over the seabed where the Estlink2 power cable connects Finland and Estonia.

The probe initially involved nine suspects and focused on potential sabotage.

“The investigation into damage to both the power and multiple data cables on 25 December is in its final stages,” Lohi said.

“A final statement will be submitted to prosecutors for review shortly.”

In March, Finnish authorities released the ship, which was sanctioned by the European Union last week.

Repair work on the Estlink2 power cable in the Gulf of Finland is expected to cost between €50m and €60m ($57m to $68m), said grid operator Fingrid, which deployed a repair vessel to the site in mid-May.

Finnish police said on 26 December that they suspected the ship, which had left Russia a few days earlier, of “gross sabotage”.

The vessel, including its cargo, was released after deficiencies identified in the port state inspection were corrected in cooperation with the flag state of the Cook Islands, the crew and the classification society.

The anchor of the Eagle S had been raised from the seabed on 6 January.

According to Herman Ljungberg, a lawyer representing the owner of the Eagle S — Dubai-based Caravella LLC FZ — the travel ban had not been lifted on three officers of the original crew hailing from Georgia and India.

Ljungberg told TradeWinds in an email on 18 February that Finnish authorities had “found nothing indicating deliberate damaging or sabotaging”.