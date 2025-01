The number of new tankers set for delivery next year has surprised shipbroker Braemar, raising questions over freight rate forecasts.

“How many tanker newbuildings will deliver over the next few years? A lot more than we thought this time last year, that’s for sure,” head of research Henry Curra said.

With the final slots for 2026 now being filled, shipyards still have plenty of space for ships delivering in 2027 and beyond, he added.