Saudi Arabian tanker giant Bahri has opened an office in Singapore.

Tanker players said the company celebrated the event with an opening party this week attended by chief executive Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey.

The office is understood to be kicking off with a staff of three people and is not initially expected to tackle chartering business.

Bahri said it is part of a strategic move reflecting a commitment to expanding its global presence and reinforcing Singapore’s position as a key hub for crude oil tankers, petroleum products, chemicals and vegetable oils.