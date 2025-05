Saudi Arabia’s Bahri reached a rare milestone at the end of the first quarter, one that few other shipowners have achieved.

The addition of five modern secondhand vessels — four VLCCs and one bulk carrier — and the purchase of three more VLCCs during the quarter will give it a fleet of 100 owned ships.

Bahri’s results, announced on Thursday, revealed an 18% rise in net profit to SAR 533m ($142m).