Greek shipping giants Angelicoussis Shipping Group (ASG) and Thenamaris are linked to yet more sales of ageing tankers, freeing space in their fleets for ultra-modern vessels just ordered or taken delivery of.

US-based brokers report that ASG company Maran Tankers Management is in the process of selling the oldest of its nearly 50 oil carriers — the 306,000-dwt Elizabeth IA (built 2004).

No information exists on the price but the scrubber-fitted vessel could be worth between $49m and $49.6m, according to estimates by marine data platforms VesselsValue and Signal Ocean.