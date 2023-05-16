Tanker markets are on track for a new golden age that could continue until 2027 because of a shortage of tonnage, according to French shipbroker BRS Group.

It said aframax and suezmax tankers were leading the way as they were already reaping the benefits of increased tonne miles following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Product tankers are expected to follow with VLCCs bringing up the rear as they wait to benefit from changes in global refinery capacity, the company said in its weekly tanker report.