Tanker owners are being tempted back to shipyards for new ships at an increasing pace, but the order rush is not yet threatening healthy market fundamentals.

French shipbroker BRS Group believes that the effects of a recent contracting glut will not be seen until after 2026 at the earliest.

In the last few days alone, TradeWinds has reported Nissen Kaiun ordering product tankers, TCC inking LR2 deals and Dynacom splashing more than $600m on up to 14 clean tankers.