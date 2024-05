A crew member revealed oil waste dumping on a Dubai-controlled MR tanker to the US Coast Guard (USCG), landing the owner with a likely $2m fine.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) said two companies, Prive Overseas Marine of Dubai and Prive Shipping Denizcilik Ticaret of Turkey, pled guilty to pollution offences relating to the 51,000-dwt PS Dream (built 2009).