Norwegian shipowner Utkilen has logged a big jump in earnings in stronger tanker markets.

The chemical carrier specialist's annual report reveals net profit for 2022 at €35.8m ($39m), against €10.4m in 2021.

Utkilen has retained €9.5m of this for a dividend payment to shareholders.

Revenue rose to €159m from €112m year-on-year.

Utkilen said there had been a big improvement in rates despite slow industrial production.