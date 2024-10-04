Tankers will soon be heading back to Libya in increased numbers after a force majeure on production and exports was lifted.

The country’s eastern government and Tripoli-based National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Thursday that they were reopening all oilfields and terminals after ending a dispute over leadership of the central bank.

Beleaguered aframax shipowners given lifeline as Libyan factions strike deal that could end export impasse
 Read more

Eastern terminals have been largely closed for new exports for a month after a shutdown was ordered by the eastern administration, one of two governments running the country.