Tankers will soon be heading back to Libya in increased numbers after a force majeure on production and exports was lifted.

The country’s eastern government and Tripoli-based National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Thursday that they were reopening all oilfields and terminals after ending a dispute over leadership of the central bank.

Eastern terminals have been largely closed for new exports for a month after a shutdown was ordered by the eastern administration, one of two governments running the country.