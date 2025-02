Crude tanker owners may see fixture numbers rise after Iraq’s oil ministry said exports from the Kurdistan region could resume as soon as next week.

The restart “would boost aframax and suezmax demand in the Mediterranean”, UK shipbroker Braemar said.

The crude pipeline from Kirkuk to the port of Ceyhan, in Turkey, was closed by Iraq in March 2023 following a dispute with Turkey over tanker exports dating back to 2014.