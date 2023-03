The tanker market may need to get comfortable with tankers trading for longer, panellists at Capital Link’s International Shipping Forum said on Monday.

Owners of both crude and product tankers said that with so few ships on order and so much uncertainty around future fuels, the global fleet may simply need to get older.

Hafnia chief executive Mikael Skov said if product tanker owners wanted to order 350 MR tankers and “I’m not even sure that would be enough to cover the shortfall”.