A widely reported sale-and-purchase deal for a pair of aframax crude carriers under opaque ownership has sparked market talk about Russian-related interests possibly re-entering the market to replenish the country’s shadow fleet.

Several brokers in the US and Europe report that the 116,100-dwt Amax Anthem (built 2011) and the 115,800-dwt Amax Avenue (built 2010) are changing hands in an en-bloc deal for $79m in total.