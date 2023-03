The Greek-controlled fleet saw its biggest contraction since the 2008 financial crisis last year, most likely spurred by massive sales of older crude carriers amid soaring prices.

In terms of tonnage, the fleet shrunk by 1.7% in the 12 months through March to 349m dwt, according to a survey commissioned by the London-based Greek Shipping Co-Operation Committee (GSCC).

This is just the fifth time in the 36 years of the GSCC survey that the Greek-controlled fleet is seen shrinking.