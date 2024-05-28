NYK has begun to transport its first cargo of sustainable aviation fuel.

The Japanese shipping giant said its NYK Bulkship (Asia) operation loaded an MR tanker in Singapore for a journey to the ports of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The unnamed vessel left on 25 May. The fuel is produced by Finland’s Neste Oil, the world’s leading producer of sustainable fuels.

The company began operations at a new factory in Singapore in June 2023.

The cargo will contribute “to realising a sustainable society through decarbonised-fuel transportation”, NYK said.

The jet fuel is destined for airports in California.

Sustainable aviation fuel is made from renewable raw materials such as waste cooking oil, the shipowner added.

“It is considered environmentally friendly and can reduce greenhouse gases … by up to 80% compared to existing jet fuel derived from crude oil,” it said.

Diesel voyages for Neste previously

The product is used at major airports in the US, Germany, Singapore, Japan and more.

On 15 previous voyages, NYK Bulkship has transported Neste’s refined diesel fuel, which is used to power construction equipment, trucks and automobiles.

This week, NYK said it was launching its first biofuel trial on a VLCC.

The 302,200-dwt Tenjun (built 2008) will load an initial supply in Singapore and then use the lower-carbon bunkers for three months.

The aim is to “comprehensively verify the safe and stable procurement of biofuel for long-term use”.

NYK has conducted many short and long-term safety tests of biofuel use on bulkers, car carriers and LPG ships, but this marks a debut for one of its largest tankers.