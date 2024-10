Prosecutors in Singapore are seeking a 20-year jail term for disgraced Ocean Tankers founder Lim Oon Kuin for cheating and forgery following the collapse of his once-powerful oil trading company with huge debts.

The 82-year-old tycoon is due to be sentenced on 18 November. Prosecutor Christopher Ong is calling for a long term of imprisonment because of the “unprecedented” nature of the scandal that rocked Singapore’s reputation as an energy trading hub, Bloomberg reported.