Venezuela is asking for tankers to return crude cargoes after revoking permission for US oil major Chevron to load oil.

Oil consultancy Kpler said it had received reports that national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) has already taken back one aframax cargo.

PDVSA pulled Chevron’s authorisation earlier in April, despite the US government allowing the licence to be extended to 27 May.

The move came in the wake of a series of tightening measures by the Trump administration to restrict Venezuela’s oil exports, including the revocation of operational licences and the imposition of punitive tariffs on third-party purchasers.

Chevron had been expected to continue crude liftings throughout April.

Sources told Reuters that PDVSA had rescinded approvals for multiple cargoes.

Kpler tracked the 116,000-dwt Carina Voyager (built 2021) loading 511,000 barrels of Merey crude at the Jose terminal on 7 April.

After idling offshore for several days, Kpler data and draught level analysis indicated the vessel returned to port and discharged its entire cargo.

The tanker then headed into the Caribbean in ballast.

Another ship, the 115,000-dwt Dubai Attraction (built 2011), is said to have loaded 340,000 barrels of Boscan crude from Bajo Grande Terminal on 7 April.

The ship has been idling in the Amuay lightering zone, with market reports confirming PDVSA has requested the cargo be returned.

TradeWinds has reported another four tankers may be unable to load scheduled cargoes.

Reflecting the suspension of loading authorisations, Kpler now expects Venezuelan crude production to fall, potentially reaching 800,000 barrels per day by May.

UK broker Braemar is predicting an oversupply of crude tanker tonnage in the Atlantic as Venezuela halts exports to the US.

This marked “a significant escalation in the fallout from US sanctions”, the London-listed shop said.