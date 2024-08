Tankers International has revealed the addition of two Vietnamese VLCCs to its fleet.

The London-based pool operator said on Tuesday that it had welcomed “a Vietnamese-based shipping company as a pool partner”.

However, reputable shipping databases indicate that the two VLCCs named by Tankers International, the 298,000-dwt Felix (built 2010) and the 297,000-dwt Symphony are owned by two relative newcomers in the Vietnamese shipowning scene.