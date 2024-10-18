Tankers International (TI) has raised £10,000 ($13,000) for charity by taking part in a walk around London’s famous shipping landmarks.

The 15 km trek was completed in tandem with Mercy Ships UK staff, beginning at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization and finishing at the Cutty Sark tea clipper in Greenwich.

The London VLCC pool company said: “Together, we set out not just to raise awareness, but also to generate vital funds for a charity that delivers life-saving medical care and training to some of the most vulnerable communities globally.”

Mercy Ships operates hospital vessels that travel to regions with limited healthcare infrastructure, providing essential medical services to those who need it most.

“This charity and its cause hold a special place in our hearts, with our CEO, Charlie Grey, leading the Mercy Ships London committee, working to highlight the work of the charity within the capital’s wider shipping community,” TI said.

Earlier this year, Grey and other committee members travelled to Sierra Leone, to witness first-hand the transformative impact of Mercy Ships’ work.

The trip was disrupted by an alleged coup attempt in the country, but it also gave the team great insight into the immense impact made by Mercy Ships, from life-saving surgeries to medical training for local healthcare workers.

“However, it also underlined the critical need for continued and generous support. Thankfully, our walk wasn’t disrupted by a coup attempt, although we had our own set of challenges to deal with on the day,” TI added.

The walkers started in sunshine, but as they passed Tower Bridge and St Katharine Docks marina, the weather took a dramatic turn, and torrential rain descended, forcing them to seek cover under doorways.

“Sadly, even with our well-equipped raincoats, gear and warnings to be prepared for wet weather, we were all absolutely soaked through. Despite the sudden downpour, we pushed on, determined to complete the walk for such an important cause,” TI said.

Shelter from the storm

At one point, the rain was so heavy that the walkers took shelter in a local community centre in Deptford, where they were welcomed by staff.

“This simple act of kindness was a reminder of how widely Mercy Ships’ mission is respected, and how many people are inspired by the incredible work it does,” the company added.

“One of the most heart-warming aspects of the walk was the support we received from the general public. As we made our way through the city, people noticed our Mercy Ships T-shirts and stopped to offer words of encouragement. Some even asked how they could contribute to the cause,” the company said.

The route past the Tattershall Castle, once a ferry on the River Humber, now a floating pub on the Thames, and the HQS Wellington, a World War II Royal Navy ship, now home to the Honourable Company of Master Mariners.

The team also visited the Golden Hinde, a replica of the ship Sir Francis Drake sailed around the world, and HMS Belfast, the warship turned floating museum.

Running one of Mercy Ships’ two hospital vessels costs almost $100m a year.

To make a donation visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/TILondonMaritimeWalk