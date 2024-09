Tankers International has picked up a defector from Navig8.

Hong Kong-based Wah Kwong joined Tankers International as a partner this month, the pool announced on Wednesday, adding its 318,700-dwt Hong Kong Spirit (built 2013) to the fleet.

“Wah Kwong’s decision to join our VLCC pool is a clear signal that pooling provides tangible benefits to our partners,” Tankers International chief executive Charlie Grey said.