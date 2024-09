The tanker sector is set to benefit from reported plans by some Opec+ nations to boost production next month as the first step to unwind broader cuts.

A Reuters report, citing anonymous sources, suggested that eight members of the oil cartel would increase output by 180,000 barrels per day from October.

The report provided “renewed optimism” to the tanker sector, which has been hit by a weaker Middle East market, according to the shipping team at Fearnley Securities.