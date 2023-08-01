Greece’s Pyxis Tankers is moving into the dry cargo sphere through a new joint venture.
The Nasdaq-listed MR owner said it has been priced out of “aggressively” pursuing the expansion of its fleet of four MR tankers after asset values increased.
Greek company forms joint venture to acquire modern ultramax carrier
