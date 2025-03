At least two ships have changed course amid tariff chaos the US directed at Canada.

Sources identified the MR tankers as the 46,100-dwt Al Reem (built 2010) and 49,700-dwt Solar Madelein (built 2020).

The Al Reem reportedly is headed to Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The Shell-controlled Solar Madelein changed course to Milford Haven in the UK before making a U-turn to head back to Boston, Massachusetts.