Hong Kong’s TCC Group also known as Tai Chong Cheang has joined the dash for aframax product carriers, ordering two 114,000-dwt newbuildings at a Chinese shipyard.

The Koo-family controlled company which has stayed away from the shipbuilding market in the last five years, has commissioned state-owned Shanghai Waigaiqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) to build the LR2 tankers.

The last time that the company ordered newbuilding was in 2018 when it contracted Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding to build one capesize bulk carrier – the 180,000-dwt KLKH Friendship (built 2020).