The parent of New York-listed Teekay Tankers has continued to increase its holding through share purchases.

Teekay Corp bought an additional 342,004 A-class shares of the suezmax, aframax and LR2 specialist in open market transactions for $20.8m, a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission shows.

The deals were done using cash from working capital over the last week, at between $59.40